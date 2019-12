Photo credit: Shutterstock

Just days after their engagement, Kelly told OKMagazine.com that she picked out her ring ahead of the proposal and the couple already picked out the date for their wedding. “He wants to do it on 10/10/2020. That’s the date we’re shooting for,” she told OK! The couple hasn’t decided on whether they plan to get married in New York, where Rick lives, or California. “I prefer Napa,” she said.