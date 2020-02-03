trending in COUPLES
Lizzie Rovsek stopped by Jeff Lewis Live and opened up about why her divorce from ex Christian Rovsek is still ongoing after two years. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum filed for divorce back in 2017 after eight years of marriage.
🇫🇷💋✨ #cityoflove #france #magic #anythingcanhappeninparis
☕️⏰⚡️ You know that overwhelming feeling when you just have too much on your plate...when you are sure you have worn yourself too thin with a non stop schedule of work, kids’ schedules, family, activities, events the list goes on... I know most of you know it all too well🤪. A schedule so tight that if you miss one thing the rest of the day is playing catch up! There’s barely anytime if you run into a friend along the way to take a few minutes to catch up... well, I’ll be honest that’s most of my days. I think the only time I’m sitting down is when I’m driving in the car or folding laundry😅. I had one of those mornings today. I missed my class after school drop off, my one hour of stress releasing, build my booty🍑, love my body, non negotiable hour of the day😆. Normally if I miss it, sucks for me, I can do my squats during my business calls🤪. But today, I practiced the ‘pause’ and asked myself why I was making myself so stressed out with this ridiculous schedule? What’s the point of all this ‘busy’ness if you can’t stop and smell the roses? Today I decided I wouldn’t forfeit my one hour of ‘me time’. I decided to take it outside on this gorgeous sunny November day in Socal, go for a hike and soak up some Vitamin D☀️♥️. I turned off all the noise...no music, no phone calls, I didn’t even listen to Pastor Rick’s Daily Hope...I just walked (& ran😋) and thought about all the things I’m grateful for and thanked God for all the love and beauty in my life. 🙏🏼 It’s really amazing the power that gratitude has on our well being and mental health. Although I can’t shake up the schedule everyday, I realize the importance of taking a step back from this busy life and to check myself. Breathe mama!😂🤗🙏🏼♥️ #tuesdaythoughts #momlife #mompreneurlife #mompreneur #live #love #health #family #selflove #healthyliving #slowdown #balancingact #gratitude #tuesday #lifeisgood #reset #ineedavacation #6mileslater
💋🎂 Birthday glam 💃🏻 Makeup by @erickabrannon ⭐️ Hair @alkalibeauty #birthday #birthdayglam
Nothing better than watching your kids grow up!!!!
The #mothertrucker goldengate bridge🌁. @mothertruckerco
