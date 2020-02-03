View this post on Instagram

☕️⏰⚡️ You know that overwhelming feeling when you just have too much on your plate...when you are sure you have worn yourself too thin with a non stop schedule of work, kids’ schedules, family, activities, events the list goes on... I know most of you know it all too well🤪. A schedule so tight that if you miss one thing the rest of the day is playing catch up! There’s barely anytime if you run into a friend along the way to take a few minutes to catch up... well, I’ll be honest that’s most of my days. I think the only time I’m sitting down is when I’m driving in the car or folding laundry😅. I had one of those mornings today. I missed my class after school drop off, my one hour of stress releasing, build my booty🍑, love my body, non negotiable hour of the day😆. Normally if I miss it, sucks for me, I can do my squats during my business calls🤪. But today, I practiced the ‘pause’ and asked myself why I was making myself so stressed out with this ridiculous schedule? What’s the point of all this ‘busy’ness if you can’t stop and smell the roses? Today I decided I wouldn’t forfeit my one hour of ‘me time’. I decided to take it outside on this gorgeous sunny November day in Socal, go for a hike and soak up some Vitamin D☀️♥️. I turned off all the noise...no music, no phone calls, I didn’t even listen to Pastor Rick’s Daily Hope...I just walked (& ran😋) and thought about all the things I’m grateful for and thanked God for all the love and beauty in my life. 🙏🏼 It’s really amazing the power that gratitude has on our well being and mental health. Although I can’t shake up the schedule everyday, I realize the importance of taking a step back from this busy life and to check myself. Breathe mama!😂🤗🙏🏼♥️ #tuesdaythoughts #momlife #mompreneurlife #mompreneur #live #love #health #family #selflove #healthyliving #slowdown #balancingact #gratitude #tuesday #lifeisgood #reset #ineedavacation #6mileslater