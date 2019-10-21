trending in BABIES
- Shawn Johnson Shares Emotional Moment She Welcomed Daughter After 22 Hours Of Labor
- 'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting Her First Child With Husband Haye
- ‘KUWTK’ Star Rob Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s Third Birthday With Sister [Kim
- Did Melissa Gorga Accidentally Reveal She's Pregnant?
- Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnant BFF Malika Haqq Just Revealed Her Baby’s Gender
Shannon Beador couldn’t help but gush over her daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, when it was time for their school’s homecoming festivities. The Real Housewives of Orange County shared snapshots from the fun day on October 20, and showed off how grown her girls are!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
last (and first) “homecoming”!! 🖤
A post shared by Sophie Beador (@sophiebeador) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
Mother’s Day with my girls... ❤️❤️❤️ #blessed
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!