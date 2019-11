Photo credit: Shutterstock

The mother of two revealed that both Milania, 14, and her niece Sarah inspired the her to lose those stubborn extra pounds. “My niece Sarah and Milania Giduice. She lost so much weight and she’s still losing weight,” the reality star said. “She’s going to the gym with her mother, and I was like ‘Oh you know what? I really need to get on it.’ I’m like ‘Look at them, why can’t I just do it?’ I was getting heavier—I go up and down in weight, I had to stop."