Melissa Gorga’s household just got a little bit bigger. At the end of the season finale of Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Love Italian Style author’s latest update was that she hired an au pair.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Melissa Gorga’s household just got a little bit bigger. At the end of the season finale of Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Love Italian Style author’s latest update was that she hired an au pair.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!