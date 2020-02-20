Jennifer Aydin is coming to the defense of Teresa Giudice. On the February 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star supported Teresa, 47, for instigating the “brutal” hair pulling incident.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jennifer Aydin is coming to the defense of Teresa Giudice. On the February 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star supported Teresa, 47, for instigating the “brutal” hair pulling incident.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!