Photo credit: shutterstock

But the drama escalated when she whipped out a photo of a shirtless guy and showed it to her RHONJ pals. “He’s the one I hooked up with,” she added. Her brother Joe Gorga met up with Teresa along with the guy who appeared to be the same one from her pic. “Were you guys messing around?” he asked. The man replied cheekily, “We might have kissed."