Where does Teresa Giudice go from here? In a teaser for the upcoming season 10 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Bravo star admitted that she got together with a mystery guy while her husband Joe served time in jail.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Where does Teresa Giudice go from here? In a teaser for the upcoming season 10 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Bravo star admitted that she got together with a mystery guy while her husband Joe served time in jail.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!