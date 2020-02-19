trending in REALITY TV
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel announced her new reality competition series on Wednesday, February 19. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of The Big Shot with Bethenny, which will give contestants a chance to score a job on her SkinnyGirl executive team.
