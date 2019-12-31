trending in COUPLES
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel revealed the secrets to her successful relationship with boyfriend Paul Bernon in a new interview. The SkinnyGirl mogul and the film producer have been together since September 12, 2018, and Bethenny gushed about what makes them work so well together as a couple.
View this post on Instagram
All I want for Christmas is YOU!💋❣️🎅🏼🌟🎄❌⭕️ . How cute is my holiday look? To shop my #Skinnygirl Embellished Dolman-Sleeve Sweatshirt and Bryn Micro Boot-Cut Jean, click the link in the @skinnygirlbrand bio or @hsn! 😍 . . . #SkinnygirlHoliday #SkinnygirlJeans #Skinnygirl #SkinnygirlCrystalSweatshirt #AlwaysMatchYourTree #Holidays #HolidayFashion #HolidayStyle
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Beyond grateful to celebrate with my family and friends... and YOU.💞🎉🎈🥂❤️💋🌈❌⭕️ . . . #HappyBirthday #Birthday #BirthdayParty #Family #Love #APlaceOfYes #Happiness #ColorfulBirthday
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
View this post on Instagram
Love is in the air ❤️ . . . #Boston #Wedding #BostonWedding #Love
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
View this post on Instagram
Buon compleanno, ti amo! . Happy Birthday, Paul. You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person. You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears... You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world. You have literally and figuratively saved my life. Peanut and I, and @biggysmallz, love you so much and are so lucky to have you in our lives. Have the most incredible day ever!!!! May all of your wishes come true! ♥️🎂🎉✨♥️ . . . #HappyBirthday #Celebration #Vacation #Travel #SummerVacation #Italy
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
View this post on Instagram
“I like me better when I’m with you” ✨❌❤️⭕️
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
View this post on Instagram
Did you know I have a skin care line? My approach is to feed your skin and be consistent rather than feeling the need to spend absurd amounts on skincare. . In our 20s, we strip our skin drying it out and by our 40s we realize that hydration and nourishment is the way to go. . If you smell an intense perfume smell, move on. Skincare should be natural. Makeup causes breakouts and washing your face with a light scrub or washcloth immediately after is essential. NEVER EVER go to bed without washing off your makeup! . CLEAN your makeup brushes. They’re a breeding ground for bacteria. . And don’t believe the hype: my skincare nor anyone else’s, whether vampire blood or placenta facials, is going to make you look 20 years younger. Try to sleep, drink water, laugh, have fun, age gracefully...and pray for the best. . But don’t get it twisted, not wearing makeup at all aka “a makeup cleanse” will do wonders for your pores. It doesn’t matter how quality the makeup is, and maybe one day I will do it but....makeup traps your skin and leads to breakouts. Period...the end. So CLEAN YOUR SKIN well! . If you want to check out my skincare for some simple, affordable solutions, click the link in the @Skinnygirlbrand bio. . Xo . B . . . #Skincare #SelfCare #HydrationIsKey #GlowingSkin #SkincareRegime #Renew #Refresh #Recharge #GRWH
A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on
- bethenny frankel
- paul bernon
