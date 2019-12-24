trending in REALITY TV
Kelly Dodd insisted that Shannon Beador underwent liposuction to help her lose 40 pounds on part two of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. However, Shannon wasn’t having it and slammed Kelly for her nasty comments.
View this post on Instagram
I am excited to hear your thoughts on tonights episode .. . Tune in tonight @bravotv #rhoc
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I want to hear your thoughts on tonight’s episode. It’s going to be good @bravotv 9/8c. #rhoc
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
If I run, I pee my pants. Does this happen to you? #ad After three kids and going through menopause, my pelvic floor is shot. I’m thrilled to be partnering with INNOVO, a safe and truly non-invasive, at-home prescribed treatment for stress urinary incontinence (SUI). All I want for Christmas is to be leak free…and with INNOVO, my wish can come true. For more info, visit the link in my bio. Check back soon for an update! #myinnovo #12WeekstoLeakFree #incontinence #pelvicfloor
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
#sponsored I recently collaborated with #MayoClinicGeneGuide a genetic testing experience that helps you understand how genetics can affect your health. In addition, I have been able to explore hot topics such as carrier screening, disease risk, and family health history concerns. I am amazed by the results! Check out the link in my bio to learn more about your DNA today! #DNAtest, #genetictesting, #genetics, #wellness
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
End of summer bash didn’t disappoint. 🎉❤️ Always a great time when the cops show up...😳
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
Have been missing these gals @tamrajudge @vickigunvalson... ❤️❤️ #treamigascoming #ontour #rhoc
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
- Kelly Dodd
- Shannon Beador
