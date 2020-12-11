At it again. Rob Lowe bought his second Montecito, Calif., home after he recently sold his former mansion in the celeb-filled community.

The actor purchased his breathtaking new compound — with the help of realtor Timothy Walsh from Village Properties — on December 1 for $13 million. After selling his custom-built Montecito home in October for $44 million, Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff have been looking to reinvest their profits into real estate. The 56-year-old and Berkoff are sure to be busy decorating right now, as they bought two other properties in California that same month.

The couple purchased their first new Montecito home on October 16 for $5,200,000 and bought their second home just days later in Beverly Hills for $3,750,000.

The Parks and Recreation actor will live amongst some of the top A-list stars including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and more.

Scroll through to see Lowe’s Montecito Stonehedge estate.