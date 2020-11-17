After managing to successfully sell his custom-built Montecito home last month for a price of $44.5 million, Rob Lowe is back to investing in real estate. This time, it’s a $5.2 million fixer-upper in Montecito, Calif., which is comparably much smaller than his previous home since his kids no longer live with him.

The new home spans 4,275 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the actor’s new humble abode!