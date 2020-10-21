Rumer Willis appears to have a new buddy! She and her little pup were spotted on a walk on Monday, October 19.

Besides her furry friend, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had most recently been spotted out with Armie Hammer, three months after his split from Elizabeth Chambers. The two actors were spotted out together last month while strolling on the streets of Los Angeles, Calif.

The Call Me By Your Name star was seen with his hand rested over the 32-year-old’s shoulder, leading to romance speculation. Lucky for the socialite’s father — who was very concerned about the potential blossoming romance — the relationship rumors quickly settled down after the Final Portrait star was seen with writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez days later.

Willis — who celebrated three years of sobriety back in December — has become an advocate for speaking out about body shaming and substance abuse. She previously opened up on a Red Table Talk interview about losing her virginity to an “older man” who “took advantage.” During the interview, she also discussed the pressure of growing up in the spotlight.

Now with her relationship with her parents going strong and her little buddy by her side, Willis seems to be enjoying life amid the COVID-19 lockdown.