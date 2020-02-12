Russell Wilson received valuable dating advice on how to win over Ciara’s heart! The football star was encouraged by his mother to step up and be a father to Future Zahir, who the Goodies singer shares with ex-fiancé, Future.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Russell Wilson received valuable dating advice on how to win over Ciara’s heart! The football star was encouraged by his mother to step up and be a father to Future Zahir, who the Goodies singer shares with ex-fiancé, Future.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!