Photo credit: INSTARImages

"He jumped right in," Ciara said with a smile. "He was changing diapers. He was so proud of Future's first steps. When I go to teacher-parent conferences he's at every one of them with me, and I make sure I schedule so he can be there because those details matter to him. It's honestly one of the most sexiest things about him to me. Because the way he loves my son and also the way he loves our kids."