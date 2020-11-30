Making money… and moving out! Host Ryan Seacrest decided to put his Beverly Hills, Calif., home on the market — through Westside Estate Agency Inc. — for $85M, since he already spends most of his time filming Live with Kelly and Ryan in the Big Apple. If Seacrest gets full price for his impressive mansion, he would make around $44M from the deal.

The American Idol host purchased the stunning contemporary compound from Ellen DeGeneres — who bought it from Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick — in 2012 for $39M. After DeGeneres sold the house to Seacrest, Mutchnick reportedly reached out to Seacrest and said he was never able to finish the home the way he envisioned it to be. Mutchnick and Seacrest teamed up to finish the architect and design of the exquisite property.

The resort-like estate in the bustling city can be compared to none, as it has five structures around the compound. Between the garden, pond, pool, outdoor sitting areas and main house, Seacrest’s mansion provides the ultimate space for indoor/outdoor living.

While the 45-year-old seems to be making New York City his permanent home, he will still commute back to L.A. to film American Idol. (Maybe he’ll even drop by his former abode and enjoy a day with the new owner on the expansive compound!)

Take a look at Seacrest’s stunning Beverly Hills estate.