Ryan Seacrest was missing from Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, October 19, and no one is explaining where in the world the busiest man in show business is.

“This have never happened before in the history of the show. One of the hosts is missing, and the other offers no explanation! Whenever Kelly [Ripa] or Ryan or the both of them are not able to do the show a replacement host is booked well in advance. The show even has a list of ’emergency’ contacts, people that live in New York and can jump in with no notice if either Kelly or Ryan become sick at the last minute and cannot do the show. But neither happened this morning. Even the staff are in dark as to where Ryan is,” a source tells OK!. “For Kelly to say nothing to the audience is very strange. Normally her husband Mark [Consuelos] would jump in and cohost, but Mark is away filming at the moment. Something is up.” SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Just a few months ago, Seacrest frighted fans when they believed he had a stroke on live TV. During the live broadcast, the 45-year-old slurred his words and his right eye looked larger than his left. Naturally, fans were nervous about the talk show host.

“Is Ryan Seacrest OK? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway,” one person wrote on Twitter. A second user added, “I’m a speech-language pathologist and just watched Ryan Seacrest at the end of the American Idol show. His right eye and corner of the right side of his mouth both appeared to droop on air. He seemed disoriented momentarily and his speech sounded slurred.”

Eventually, it was explained that he was just tired. “Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his rep told PEOPLE. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. “Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep noted. “So today he took a well-deserved day off .” “Ryan isn’t getting any younger and between his radio show, Live and American Idol, the man needs a break,” a friend tells OK!.