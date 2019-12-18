trending in HEALTH
Savannah Guthrie has been in recovery ever since her son Charley hit her in the eye with his toy train last month. At first, the Today show anchor hoped she could avoid retinal surgery, however, she ultimately decided to do it and recently detailed her painful and difficult recovery process.
Three years old and ready to paaaarrrrty 🎉 🎈
When you find the little blue bus you’ve been looking high and low for for the last two weeks - leading you to such desperation to stop little boy meltdown/heartbreak you broke down and bought another one and now you have two 🚎
Here’s the reason I’ve been out for a couple days. This little cutie has super strength!! Last week, Charley threw this train at my eye and turns out it caused a large tear in my retina, which has caused me to lose sight temporarily in my right eye! It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won’t need full eye surgery. The docs are hopeful the laser procedures are working to keep the retina from detaching and I won’t have to have surgery. Very thankful for good doctors and good medical care. And thankful for your good wishes!!
