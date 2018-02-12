Sorry Kourtney!
Scott Disick Finally Confirms Sofia Richie Relationship Rumors On 'KUWTK'
He also reveals why he hasn't talked about his young girlfriend on the show yet.
Scott Disick has been rumored to be dating Sofia Richie since September — and now, the reality star finally confirmed the relationship in the newest episode of KUWTK! Scott sat down with Kris Jenner, where he dished all about the romance and why he’s kept it a secret from them until now. Click through for the details.
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9
1/9
Sound off in the comments below!