Selena also explained that her makeup brand was created to encourage self-love. “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” she began. “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”