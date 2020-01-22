Selena Gomez is having mixed emotions now that her album, RARE, has secured the number one spot. On Tuesday, January 21, the 27-year-old revealed that her project’s streaming numbers felt “inauthentic.”
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Selena Gomez is having mixed emotions now that her album, RARE, has secured the number one spot. On Tuesday, January 21, the 27-year-old revealed that her project’s streaming numbers felt “inauthentic.”
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!