Photo credit: Shutterstock

"I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become No. 1. So, if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is, again, something I've dreamed about for so long. But, regardless, I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's something that you all can just enjoy and have. So, no worries. Either way, I'm happy," she explained.