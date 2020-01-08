Selena Gomez got candid about her struggles with mental health in a new interview. The singer admitted that her life changed when she finally found the right medication, after going in and out of treatment facilities in recent years.
Selena Gomez got candid about her struggles with mental health in a new interview. The singer admitted that her life changed when she finally found the right medication, after going in and out of treatment facilities in recent years.
