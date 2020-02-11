trending in HEALTH
Selma Blair took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11 to share her thoughts and fears with fans amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. The actress admitted to “feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom” to son Arthur in her candid post, and her celeb pals were quick to rally around her and offer her their support.
This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching. I have had the stomach flu. Thanks Arthur! And I am even more sideways now. For now. But I am not killed by it. I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear. That’s great news. Excellent reassurance. I recover. I stepped wrong last week. In the street. I don’t remember it happening. Or the pain. I was told. And my ankle is sprained and it makes me feel even more fragile. A simple ankle sprain. And I am lucky on a million counts. I know. And I am still feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I’m not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there’s a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way. It’s just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell. I am so sorry. This is just me to you. In the early hours of the morning. Cause I don’t know what else to do and I want so much to do better. May the silver lining surround us all. And guide us out of the darkest. Thank you all for being the biggest loves. I am in a slow time. I need to recover. I want to recover. And I don’t know what that even really means. 💛. I send you all a reassuring warmth. We all need it. #receivership
