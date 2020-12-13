Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall is putting her Hamptons beachfront home on the market — with the help of realtor Rebekah C. Baker from Sotheby’s International Realty — for $3.25M. The property was deemed to be the actress’ private retreat while filming the hit show SATC.

Cattrall purchased the home in 1998, the same year she took on the title of Samantha Jones in the beloved HBO show.

The 64-year-old wed former husband Mark Levinson at the tranquil abode. The couple was married for six years before calling it quits in 2004. Cattrall has now been spending her time with boyfriend Russell Thomas. The lovebirds have been together for four years after first meeting at the BBC in 2016. The duo decided to quarantine together amid the pandemic in her house in Canada.

As for why Cattrall would give up the serene estate, “Kim has owned it for a while, and it is time for her to turn the page and simplify a bit,” realtor Baker explained. “She has her mom out West, and I think she wants to be closer to her.”

Take a look at the British beauty’s jaw-dropping Hampton’s home.