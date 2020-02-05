trending in HEALTH
Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi opened up about a very painful moment she experienced in the summer of 2019 when she sadly suffered a miscarriage. The Shahs of Sunset star revealed the news on Instagram and said that her rheumatoid arthritis is back.
So many of my fellow warriors and followers have been asking about my status with rheumatoid arthritis while being pregnant... My situation took a bit of a turn for the worst. It took me a long time to get my body healthy so I can get pregnant and last year, I was in superb shape, so I went thru with IVF and got pregnant. Summer of last year I was finally pregnant but I was faced dead on with a series of unfortunate events. I'll keep it short because it will all be on this coming season of Shahs of Sunset, but let's just say that the pregnancy was lost and I ended up in the ER undergoing emergency surgery to remove both of my fallopian tubes. After the healing process was complete I went thru IVF again and got pregnant again!🙏🏼 But it seems as though the loss and surgery put my body in shock and my RA came back 10 times worse than ever. I am now back on IV infusions and steroids injections (all which have been cleared as safe while being pregnant). Y'all will see it all happen this new season of Shahs, but one thing I wanna say to all of you, is to stay strong thru the hard times. We are all so much more powerful than we give ourselves credit for, so take a moment and appreciate yourselves. I'm so grateful to now be 6.5 months pregnant and believe me, as soon as this baby is out I'm rolling a fat joint and going back to healing myself with cannabis! Love y'all!🙏🏼🧿❤
