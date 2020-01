Photo credit: Bravo TV

Ex-friends MJ, 47, and Reza's war raged on in trailer and fans will finally get to see how their feud unfolded. The two haven't been pals since May 2019 after they had a falling out . MJ and Reza's feud escalated last year after the 46-year-old refused to visit Mercedes in the hospital after the birth of her son . The drama continued when MJ's husbandallegedly vandalized Reza's home in May.