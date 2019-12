Photo credit: MEGA

"My life is so full right now and I don't know what I want to share," she continued. The Los Angeles native previously confessed in July 2019 that she was suffering from postpartum depression. She explained her troubles to her fans in an emotional Instagram video. "The whole postpartum situation is very real. I don’t know if this is like mascara that I couldn’t get all the way off or just a lack of sleep or it's a combination thereof. I have a whole baby to think about that I haven’t even mentioned," she tearfully said in the clip.