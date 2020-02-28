"Everyday with you was the BEST DAYS of my life and I’m so grateful that we had so many. You gave me EVERYTHING, you gave us baby Shams. Now I get to spend the rest of my days teaching him everything that you taught me. You are KINDNESS, you are LOVE," the Bravo celebrity scribed. "I love talking to you everyday, dad. I will keep striving to make you proud. Inshallah, in one hundred years, we will all meet again, where we will soar through the universe with your beautiful grandson, Shams Francis, at your side."