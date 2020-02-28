trending in REALITY TV
- Watch! Snooki Works The Pole & Twerks At The Strip Club With 'Jersey Shore' Costars
- 'RHOC' Cast 'Shocked' By Tamra Judge's Possible Show Return
- 'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Talks Coparenting With Ex Roger Mathews
- Tia Mowry Admits Whether Or Not She'd Join 'RHOA' After Working With Kenya Moore
- Jinger Duggar Goes To Visit Family In Arkansas Without Her Husband Jeremy Vuolo
Mercedes “MJ” Javid is feeling her late dad Shams‘ spirit today. The Shahs of Sunset star paid tribute to her father on February 28 on the second anniversary of his death.
View this post on Instagram
2 years ago today 💔 you had to go away. You fought as hard as you could to stay with me and Mom. Although I am sad that you never got to hold your grandson in this lifetime, I know your beautiful mom, my grandma, was waiting for you in heaven with open arms to embrace you, once again. Everyday with you was the BEST DAYS of my life and I’m so grateful that we had so many. You gave me EVERYTHING, you gave us baby Shams. Now I get to spend the rest of my days teaching him everything that you taught me. You are KINDNESS, you are LOVE. I love talking to you everyday, dad. I will keep striving to make you proud. Inshallah, in one hundred years, we will all meet again, where we will soar through the universe with your beautiful grandson, Shams Francis, at your side. Many people ask me how to cope with a lost one, and I always say that that we do it by accepting God’s plan, allow ourselves to gain strength and prospective on our new reality. Keep your legacy and memory alive by regaling stories everyday about all the beautiful ways you made our time together so precious. Love, your favorite daughter, M ❤️♥️❤️
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
As a dad and as someone who grew up with an absentee father I can not begin to tell you how much respect and admiration I have for this man - he was a father figure to so many and he gave with both hands to anyone that needed it - I love @mercedesjavid more then anything or anyone except for this man and it’s a competition I will gladly lose - today is 2 years since he is gone and I wish he was here to meet his grandson and to tell his daughter how proud of her he is - he is one of the kindest sweetest and most legendary men I will ever have the pleasure of knowing, even though it wasn’t for long, he made a monumental impact on me, he showed me what being a dad was all about- i hope my son walks around and wears his name like a badge of honor because it’s befitting for a king #ripkingshams #longlivetheking
A post shared by Tommy Feight (@tfeightnyc) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
#Dad #Love #FridayMood #ShahsofSunset #weekendFeels
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Mercedes Javid
- shams
Sound off in the comments below!