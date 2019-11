Photo credit: Getty

"I'm declared a miracle to have lived through a medical ordeal during 55 hours of childbirth, nearly never met my son and had over 50 Cedars doctors and nurses come to see with all their own eyes that I made it... and where are my f**king ‘friends’? Aside from that I couldn't be more grateful for what I have created with Tommy, my rock. Despite everything, I still know how to keep it real and still know how to speak up when something needs to be said. Deuces," she finished.