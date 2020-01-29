Shaquille O’Neal will always remember Kobe Bryant as his “little brother.” During a TNT tribute at the Staples Center on January 28, the sports analyst broke down in tears as he spoke about his former teammate and close friend. Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died on January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Shaq, 47, and Kobe played together on the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s, and won three championship titles together from 2000 to 2002.
