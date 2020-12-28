Had enough already? Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec listed his contemporary Hidden Hills, Calif., farmhouse for $17,250,000 after purchasing the estate last year for $14,600,000.

While it is unclear why the Canadian businessman, 58, would ever want to get rid of the magnificent home, he still owns two other properties in sunny California. He purchased his jaw-dropping Los Angeles home in 2017 for $6,700,000 from gold medalist Shaun White, and in 2018, he bought his Newport Beach abode for $7,950,000.

Herjavec listed his home in the celeb-filled community through realtor Jordan Cohen from Re/Max One and is hoping to make a profit from the 14,400 square ft. property.

