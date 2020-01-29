According to the American Psychological Association, one in seven mothers is likely to experience postpartum depression following the birth of a child. Given that stars have a platform to raise awareness about countless issues, celebrity provides a priceless opportunity to impact lives by letting their fans know that they have been in their position too. Here are 16 celebrities who are removing the stigma associated with postpartum depression.

Say what you will about celebs discussing politics and the idea that average voters would be influenced on election day by the opinions of Kylie Jenner. But if the reality star and business maven opened up about her struggles with depression after giving birth to Stormi, think about how many millions of moms would seek help knowing they were not alone. A number of our favorite stars have revealed their battle with postpartum depression. They all share the same modus operandi — informing sufferers that there is help, that they are not alone and above all else, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Some who have bravely opened up about their struggles even had to accept very public lashings from fellow celebrities, such as Brooke Shields. She came under fire from Tom Cruise. On the Today show, the action movie superstar slammed Brooke for taking antidepressants to alleviate the deep emotional turmoil that she experienced after giving birth. The Blue Lagoon actress was given the forum of the op-ed page of The New York Times to respond. “I’m going to take a wild guess and say that Mr. Cruise has never suffered from postpartum depression,” she said in the piece. “If any good can come of Mr. Cruise’s ridiculous rant, let’s hope that it gives much-needed attention to a serious disease.”

These 16 celebrity moms have spoken up for the sake of the countless women who have shared their post-birth experience. After all, stigmas are difficult to destroy. These mothers — including Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and Grammy winner Adele — have also built understanding for the babies.