Epic Reunion

America Ferrera Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Her ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Cast

January 3, 2018 10:24AM

The 33-year-old is the last among the actresses to become a first-time mom.

It’s been 12 years since Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Blake Lively first charmed audiences in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. So when the cast recently reunited, it caused quite a stir on social media. Click through for all the details!

America Ferrera Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Her ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Cast

There have only been three days in the New Year so far, but already the Superstore star is having the best year ever.
On January 1, America announced on Instagram that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams were expecting their first child.
Then on January 2, the 33-year-old actress was part of an epic reunion with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast. Amber posted the pic on Twitter.
Not only was the iconic cast back together, but they were also celebrating America’s new pregnancy. America is the final member of the cast to become a first-time mom, so Amber, Blake, and Alexis are seen cradling her baby bump in the photo. Too cute!
And talk about a true sisterhood! The women have also helped kick off a groundbreaking new initiative called #TimesUp that provides subsidized legal support across industries to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.
What do you think about The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion? Sound off in the comment section! 

