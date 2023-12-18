Blake Lively Channels Her Inner Barbie During 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Reunion: Photos
The fab four are back in action! Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel — who all starred in the hit movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — reunited on Friday, December 16, to celebrate Ferrera's role in the hit movie Barbie.
Of course, Lively, 36, couldn't help but emulate her inner Barbie girl while hanging with her pals.
"loud luxury," the Gossip Girl star, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing the vibrant outfit, which consisted of shoes — Satin Stiletto Mules from Malone Souliers — jacket, gloves, dress and jacket.
Of course, people gushed over the blonde babe's look. One person wrote, "Soooooooo obsessed with this whole situation 💞💖💗💕🌸💓," while another said, "You are LEGENDARY. Literally Barbie."
A third person made a joke about Lively's last name, writing, "Blake LOVELY."
In another post, uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, December 17, the A Simple Favor lead gushed about her three other costars who formed a solid bond while filming two movies.
"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead. That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen," Lively said, referring to Ferrera's Barbie character.
"Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work. It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always. Pants = Love Love your sisters. Love yourself," she added.
Ferrera was clearly touched by the kind words, as she commented, "🥹 When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis. 💕."
She added, "Also, your outfit slayed me. 💕."
Tamblyn also shared insight into their get-together.
"We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie. I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere. What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is. When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it," she shared.