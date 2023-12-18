Blake Lively Channels Her Inner Barbie During 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Reunion: Photos

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead. That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen," Lively said, referring to Ferrera's Barbie character.

"Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life.I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work. It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always. Pants = Love Love your sisters. Love yourself," she added.