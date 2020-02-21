trending in NEWS

Snoop Dogg will make an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk on Wednesday, February 26 to discuss the heated feud he had with Gayle King. The rapper went off on the journalist after she questioned WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant‘s complicated legacy during a recent interview. Snoop decided to publicly apologize to Gayle, and she accepted his apology.

