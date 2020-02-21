trending in NEWS
Snoop Dogg will make an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk on Wednesday, February 26 to discuss the heated feud he had with Gayle King. The rapper went off on the journalist after she questioned WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant‘s complicated legacy during a recent interview. Snoop decided to publicly apologize to Gayle, and she accepted his apology.
The hero and the villain🙏🏽✨🏀🎤. The day we celebrated your. 20 years of play n a real way love u. K. B. 🏀
5 fingers + 3 fingers =8! Happy anniversary to us @cbsthismorning! Jan 9,2012..I wore a new #alexkramer (yellow) dress that day & have worn it every anniversary since. 2020 still going strong w/@anthonymasoncbs & @tonydokoupil & we are having a blast! Swipe left ...
