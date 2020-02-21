As OK! readers know, Snoop lost his cool after he caught wind of Gayle's interview with Lisa. During the sit-down, Gayle questioned Lisa about Kobe's 2003 sexual assault charges, which were later dropped. "It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge that was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" Gayle asked Lisa. "It's not complicated for me at all. I just never see, have ever seen him being the kind of person that would be... do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That's just not the person that I know," Lisa replied.