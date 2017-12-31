COUPLES
'Love You'

Sofia Richie Declares Her Love For Scott Disick On Their Way To Aspen!

December 31, 2017 11:29AM

The couple are spending their first New Year's together in the snowy city.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are ending 2017 with one another in Aspen, Colorado, and by the looks of it, things are going very well for this still relatively new couple.  Before boarding a private jet to the snowy city, she posted a photo on her Instagram with a super sweet caption for him!  Click-through for all the details.

Sofia Richie Declares Her Love For Scott Disick On Their Way To Aspen!

Before spending a ton of time together in Aspen, Sofia and Scott both posted photos of them with one another outside a massive private jet. "Ready for 2018," Sofia captioned. 
Scott followed suit inside the jet, captioning the pic with "I’m on a whole new year vibe," but that wasn't the only two photos that were taken prior to liftoff.
On Sofia's Instagram story, she also posted a pic of the two of them outside, with the caption "Love you kid."  Awe!
Over the past couple of days, Scott and Sofia (along with many others) have been seen all over town in Aspen.
They were most recently spotted out on a date night in the snowy city, where as usual, they looked absolutely smitten with one another as they tried to keep each other warm in the freezing cold.  Could Sofia finally be the girl for Scott after all those drama-filled years with ex-Kourtney Kardashian
What do you think the future holds for Sofia & Scott in 2018?  Sound off in the comments! 

