Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Pepperdine University alum recently made an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine and spoke about what it felt like seeing the I Am Cait star on the reality show. “It hasn’t been easy to watch at all. When you’re watching someone from across the globe you feel helpless to begin with. And then when you see her crying it’s been gut-wrenching to watch with everyone, and I’m watching with you,” she said.