Photo credit: INSTARImages

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner revealed that the LipKit mogul plans to pass down her Kylie Cosmetics empire to Stormi. “Twenty years from now, she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter,” Kris, 64, admitted, even though Kylie still has a long way to go with her makeup company. "She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she really wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. This is what she wants to do for the rest of her life. She talks about it all the time."