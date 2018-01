They might have had two successful seasons and earned multiple awards, but apparently the Stranger Things bunch has been challenging, at least according to the 43-year-old actor, who plays the trusted Chief of Police Jim Hopper on the show.

He revealed, “We are a very dysfunctional family, of the mild dysfunction.”

Though he didn’t get into too many details, he followed up his statement saying, they were all “good-hearted people,” he did go on to say, “Whatever squabbles and drama that are created between us—of which there is—has a quality of a dysfunctional family.” Uh oh.

David’s “grumpy” attitude about working with teenagers might have had something to do with it at first, though, as he admitted the teens are actually “doing a very difficult thing pretty well. The fact that they’re able to navigate the waters of such intense fame and wanting to be liked, and yet maintain their integrity and maintain being a good actor and wanting to be an artist – they’re doing that extraordinarily well.”

Charlie Heaton was detained at LAX on the night of the show’s season 2 premiere due to “ Well, there was that time when actorwas detained at LAX on the night of the show’s season 2 premiere due to “ an issue at U.S. immigration .” Aside from that though, they have been pretty squeaky clean.