Ouch! Susan Sarandon gave fans an update on her health after she took a nasty tumble. The Feud: Bette and Joan star shared a photo of her black eye on Monday, November 25, and revealed she went to the ER following the painful fall.
I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option. M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020
A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.
#TGIF! Finishing another exhilarating and exhausting week trying to keep up with one of the most talented group of actors I have ever had the good fortune to work with on #FrenchExit. 🙏Wait till you see these performances in this movie!👏
Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family. All the love, Eva & Kyle
Sunday Morning Shenanigans: the Bigs spent an hour this morning rolling up little balls of toilet paper and putting them all over my belly to see which balls their baby Bro would kick first 😂❤️🙌🏻⚽️ it makes me so happy to see them loving playing with him already. They’re such a bonded little trio 👱🏼♀️👦🏻👶🏼🥰
All set for Pumpkin Palooza, party of Four! 😜🙌🏻☠️🦇🐱🖤🧡
