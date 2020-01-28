trending in REALITY TV

Tamra Judge surprised fans when she appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Instagram Live on January 27 and revealed that several other cast members from the Bravo’s the Real Housewives franchise are afraid they will be fired. The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced on January 25 that she will be leaving the series after 12 seasons.

