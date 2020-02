The Bravo star announced the shocking news she would be leaving RHOC after 12 seasons on January 25. She has been a prime RHOC staple since her introduction in the third season way back in 2007. Soon after her announcement, the mother of four explained her reasoning behind her departure in an interview with People. “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role but would prefer to walk away on my own terms," she told the outlet.