Photo credit: Simon Barney's Instagram

In April 2014, Simon accused the RHOC star of being neglectful of their children’s hygiene and medical care in documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. At the time, Simon claimed that Tamra was not caring for their son’s broken thumb and hadn’t washed their daughter’s hair in days. Simon included angry text messages between the two in which Tamra admitted to not washing the kids. However, the Bravo star denied the claims in a response on Twitter saying, “[It’s] all bulls**t and very hurtful. Truth will come out soon. Way to hurt the kids Simon!”