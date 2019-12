Photo credit: Shutterstock

The YouTuber assured fans her post wasn’t a “hate video” and that she is still in a relationship with Jake. “I always want to be close with Jake, no matter what. I shared one of the craziest times of my life with this person and we were a team and he made me feel some of the best feelings I've ever felt just as a person, but also some of the worst.” Tana said before adding, “Jake could f**king kill my whole family, I will always love him. I will always have a bond with him that I don't ever see myself having with anyone else.”