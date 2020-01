Photo credit: MEGA

The pair started dating in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram-official in August. “It’s official!!!! After more than three years on my own, I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” Tarek captioned a snapshot with her at the time. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her … so I asked her out!! She said yes.”