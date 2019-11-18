The feud between Taylor Swift and Big Machine Records has reached a dangerous level. Big Machine Records reportedly shut down their Nashville office early on Friday, November 15, due to “direct and hostile death threats.” This closure came a day after Taylor, 29, claimed that Scooter Braun, and Big Machine Records’ head, Scott Borchetta, were trying to sabotage her American Music Awards performance. The “Paper Rings” songstress also alleged that the record label stalled the production of an upcoming Netflix documentary.
