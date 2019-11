Photo credit: Shutterstock

The Cats star took to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share her message. She told fans that she will be honored at the 2019 AMAs with the Artist of the Decade award .“Guys – It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year," she began.