Taylor Swift is back and better than ever. On January 22, the Lover hitmaker dropped the trailer for her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. Viewers will get to see what Taylor, 30, was up to during the year she spent time out of the spotlight. At the time, she dealt with highly publicized breakups from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston in 2016, along with a bitter feud between her and power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.