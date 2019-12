Photo credit: INSTARImages

The "You Need To Calm Down" songstress opened up earlier this year why she likes to keep her dating life private. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion," Taylor told The Guardian . “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable,” Taylor added.