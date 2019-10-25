Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez is revealing his relationship regrets. During a candid Q&A session on Instagram, he opened up about fatherhood and admitted he wished he’d treated Kailyn differently during her pregnancy.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez is revealing his relationship regrets. During a candid Q&A session on Instagram, he opened up about fatherhood and admitted he wished he’d treated Kailyn differently during her pregnancy.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!