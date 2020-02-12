Melissa Gorga is setting the record straight on Teresa Giudice’s relationship with Tony, also known as “The Pool Boy.” While appearing on The Wendy Show on Wednesday, February 12, Melissa confessed that the pool boy is dating multiple women.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Melissa Gorga is setting the record straight on Teresa Giudice’s relationship with Tony, also known as “The Pool Boy.” While appearing on The Wendy Show on Wednesday, February 12, Melissa confessed that the pool boy is dating multiple women.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!